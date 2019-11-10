AEW Full Gear: Jon Moxley Defeats Kenny Omega in an Insane Unsanctioned Match

Jon Moxley closed out Full Gear on Saturday night with a victory over Kenny Omega in a Lights Out Unsanctioned match, but he had to put both Omega and himself through hell to do it. Throughout the match the pair used everything from steel chairs to tables to barbed wire to broken glass on each other, but things were taken into Deathmatch territory when Omega called from the Young Bucks and Adam Page to (reluctantly) bring out a spider-web formation of barbed wire. Both men crashed through it when Moxley suplexed Omega off the top ramp, but Omega got some revenge when he drove Moxley through part of the entrance stage with a V-Trigger.

The bout finally made its way back to the ring, after which Moxley undid the canvas the covered the wooden boards under the ring. After a brief back-and-forth exchange, Moxley sealed the win with his Death Rider finisher, smashing Omega’s head right onto the wood.

The most violent moment of the match was by far and away the spot with the spider-web. It took half a dozen of AEW’s ring crew workers to pull the two men out of the pile.

The match between the two was originally supposed to take place at All Out back in August, but due to a staph infection Moxley had to be pulled from the card. The two reignited their rivalry on the AEW Dynamite premiere in early October, prompting AEW president Tony Khan to make the match unsanctioned. As a result, the match will not count on either Omega or Moxley’s records.