An AEW vs. NJPW Dream Match Will Finally Happen on This Week's AEW Rampage

AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will cross over once again on this week's AEW Rampage, delivering a match that was teased way back at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. That show saw Will Ospreay successfully retain the IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy. A brawl between the United Empire and The Best Friends broke out afterward, prompting Katsuyori Shibata to make the save. Shibata and Cassidy ended things by posing together, but it got fans excited for a potential crossover match.

That match will now be a reality. Cassidy successfully retained the AEW All-Atlantic Championship this week against both Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. Per Tony Khan's ruling, the winner of the match would get to face any opponent of their choosing on Rampage, and Cassidy was immediately confronted by a returning Shibata after the win. Cassidy then passed him the open contract, making the match official.

The #AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match HAS BEEN SIGNED! It's Katsuyori Shibata vs. Champion @orangecassidy!



This story is developing...