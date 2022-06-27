Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy, Shibata's Surprise Debut Steal the Show at AEW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy wound up stealing the show on Sunday night at Forbidden Door during their IWGP United States Championship match. Cassidy came inches away from bringing the US title back to AEW multiple times, including via his Orange Crush finisher and a counter to Ospreay's Stormbreaker. But Ospreay was able to finally put Cassidy away on his second Stormbreaker attempt.

Ospreay and Aussie Open then attempted to gang up on Cassidy, prompting Roppongi Vice to run back out and try to make the save. Katuyori Shibata then made his surprise AEW debut and drove away all three men. Cassidy thanked him by handing one of the New Three Musketeers his aviators.

This match!! @WillOspreay and @orangecassidy leaving it all in the ring here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/8ic7sXIORI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

A quick look at the Twitter reactions shows just how well the match was received. While Ospreay retained his US title, Juice Robinson arrived in the arena still holding the physical belt while claiming to be champion (he was forced to vacate the title weeks ago).

Justified “This is awesome” chants for @WillOspreay vs @orangecassidy now live on #ForbiddenDoor!



Thank you to everyone watching @AEW and @njpwglobal Forbidden Door tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2022

KICKASS, KICKASS,KICKASS ending to Will Ospreay vs Orange Cassidy! 👏🔥🐪👏🐪🔥👏🐪🔥



The nearfalls had everyone going nuts in here. #ForbiddenDoor — Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 27, 2022

Orange Cassidy is divisive as a wrestler, Will Ospreay is divisive as a everything. That was fantastic and the best match on the show thus far. — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) June 27, 2022

Put Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy in a museum — Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) June 27, 2022

I knew they'd deliver. Orange Cassidy and Will Ospreay put on the perfect styles clash match. Tons of fun. That was just fantastic. #AEW #ForbiddenDoor #NJPW — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 27, 2022

This story is developing...