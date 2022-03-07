AEW Revolution: Adam Cole Debuts Halo’s Master Chief Gear

Adam Cole has debuted some cool new gear inspired by Halo’s Master Chief for his big AEW Championship match against “Hangman” Adam Page! Cole has gone on record many times about his love for the Halo video game series, and that has only gotten fiercer now that the property is not only in the midst of a brand new release with Halo Infinite but is getting ready to launch a brand new streaming series on Paramount+. So taking the opportunity with such a grand stage as the main event match at AEW Revolution, Adam Cole has shown off some brand new gear that suits him up like Halo’s own Master Chief! You can check it out below!

Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Connor Casey about his love of Halo ahead of AEW Revolution, Cole had the following to say about Halo Infinite so far, “I am absolutely loving it. So again, I’ve been waiting for the next Halo since 2015 when Halo 5 dropped. I put hours and hours and hours into that game’s multiplayer. I played every single Halo campaign, so I had a lot of high expectations for Infinite, you know, especially for the campaign. I love a good story-driven FPS or a good story-driven game in general, and the Halo lore and the Halo universe have always been so fascinating to me.”

“So once again, my expectations were really high,” Cole continued, “I was still attracted to the idea of it being an open-world Halo, which had me really excited. I was excited for them to dive into more things with Cortana or The Weapon, all this different stuff with the Chief. And I can tell you I was not disappointed.” Continuing further, Cole explained, “It exceeded my expectations in every single way. I’ve already played through and beaten the campaign on Heroic. I still have to go through it on Legendary and get all the collectibles and stuff. And the multiplayer has been fantastic as well. The thing that made me so happy is talking to all these different people who maybe hadn’t played Halo since Halo 3, let’s say. And now there are a ton of my buddies who were like, ‘Hey, have you tried the new Halo Infinite? It’s awesome.’ So it feels like Halo is back in every sense of the word.”

Cole revealed what he thought the new Halo TV series at Paramount+ should bring over from the games as well, “I think it’s really important to still make the Master Chief someone that everyone admires and really looks towards as like ‘This guy helped us save humanity.’” he began. “So I don’t know how involved, if at all, the Master Chief is really going to be a focal point within this television series. But I want him to feel really special. I would love the idea of them diving more into The Covenant’s background as well, because I loved what they did with the Arbiter in [Halo] 2 and 3. So I think that would be really cool. I love attention to detail, and I feel like the Halo franchise has always been really good at that. But at the same time, there’s so much mystery around The Covenant and The Flood.”

What do you think of Cole’s new Halo gear inspired by Master Chief? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!