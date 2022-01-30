New Halo TV Series Trailer Released

Momentum for the Halo TV series on Paramount+ is starting to build, and an all-new trailer has now been released! Debuting during today’s AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, the trailer gives us a better idea of what to expect from the streaming series, and the events that will be covered. Of course, the biggest highlight of the trailer is Master Chief himself, as portrayed by actor Pablo Schreiber. From the glimpses we’ve seen, it’s looking like the show will mainly cover events from the first Halo game, but fans can find out for themselves when the series premieres. The new trailer can be found at the top of this page.

Halo TV Series Release Date

The Halo TV Series will premiere on March 24th, exclusively on Paramount+. Readers interested in finding out more about the series and how to subscribe to Paramount+, can do so right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Silver Timeline



Earlier this week, Halo video game developer 343 Industries reiterated that the Paramount+ show will take place in its own continuity, which is being referred to as the “silver timeline.” Essentially, this means newcomers to the Halo franchise won’t have to worry about lacking knowledge about the canon from the games. While the series will alter certain elements, there will still be plenty of connective tissue that should please longtime fans! For example, 343 Industries teased the possibility that the show could add story beats from Halo’s expanded universe of comics and novels.

The first Halo game released in 2001 for the original Xbox. Over the last 21 years, the series has seen several installments, including last year’s Halo Infinite. Given how much material has released, it makes a lot of sense that the Halo series will remain its own separate entity. That strategy has worked well for some of the best video game adaptations, including Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Adapting a beloved video game property requires both a faithfulness to the source material, and an ability to immerse viewers in a world they might not be as familiar with. Hopefully, the new Halo series will be able to strike that balance, and deliver an experience that everyone can enjoy!

Are you looking forward to the new Halo series on Paramount+? What do you think of the show’s latest trailer? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directlyon Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!