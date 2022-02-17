AEW’s Sammy Guevara Retains TNT Title on Dynamite, but Andrade El Idolo Stakes His Claim

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event was for the TNT Championship, featuring Champion Sammy Guevara taking on Darby Allin. Allin is a former TNT Champion himself, and he has been very clear that he wants another title reign with the Championship. Perhaps this is why the Champion came out with purpose, hitting Allin hard and fast and not letting him get a lot of momentum. Guevara kept the pace up and kept Allin grounded early, but Allin came roaring back, locking in on Guevara’s knee and legs, and it was working. Allin was putting severe pressure on his knee and leg, and while Guevara landed a huge Spanish Fly to buy him some time, it took him too long to capitalize on the pin, giving Allin time to kick out.

Guevara went for another move off the ropes but Allin caught his leg and locked in a Figure Four, once again putting pressure on Guevara’s knee and legs. Guevara reversed it but Allin countered, and then they just slapped each other in the face until the hold broke.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1494142979002490880?s=20&t=UF6GnjIMSzHDsCwssQkgqw

Guevara hit a knee strike but it did some damage to Sammy too, and then Allin got Guevara’s next move to lock in another move into a pin but Guevara kicked out. Allin then dove through the ropes and slammed into Guevara only to have Guevara hit him with a Cutter and slam him to the ground.

Guevara rolled him into the ring and then went up top and launched a Senton, but Allin rolled out of the way, and Guevara was in pain on the ground. Allin rolled him back in and went up top for a Coffin Drop, but then Jose got up on the ring apron only for Sting to throw him out. Then Andrade came in on the other side and slammed his tablet into Allin’s head, knocking him out as he laid over the turnbuckle.

.@AndradeElIdolo has his eyes set on those belts and seemingly will stop at nothing until he has them around his waist! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite LIVE from Nashville, TN on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/4uEFsyyfPv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022

Guevara got up and shrugged at Allin’s current predicament, and he hit the GTH on Allin and pinned him for the win, retaining his TNT Championship.

Then Matt Hardy came out and started punching Allin, but Guevara made the save only to have Andrade El Idolo hit him from behind with his tablet. Then Andrade took the TNT Championships out of the ring and posed with Hardy on the entrance ramp as Sting chased them out of the ring.

