AEW Star Pokes Fun at Undertaker’s Recent ‘Grit’ Comments

The Undertaker once again had some comments about how the current generation of WWE Superstars match up to the 80s and 90s while on the True Geordies podcast this week. While his comments weren’t as harsh as previous statements, some fans were hung up when he started talking about the grit and lack thereof in the current locker room. He explained, “I feel like there is a level of grit that is missing from today’s product. I don’t know that it’s anybody’s fault. We all aged out. That new group has come up. When you watch Brock wrestle, you’re interested because you know; he has this background as an amateur wrestler, professional wrestler, mixed martial artist. Brock doesn’t do a bunch of crazy moves. He manhandles your ass. You get in there, get thrown around, and get smashed.

“Roman (Reigns) has a little bit of that to him,” he continued. “When he wants to, Randy (Orton) has a bit of that to him. A lot of the younger talent…it’s the evolution that comic book era, the superhero era, that’s their motivation and inspiration. They didn’t have to come up and bust heads in bars and figure out how they’re going to eat. Good or bad, it’s what it is.”

I 100% agree Mark!



Lots of lame marvel geek talk in these locker rooms! If I ever open up a wrestling school before you have your first match you’re gonna have to get in at least 2 bar fights with PROOF!



By the way the avengers movies suck https://t.co/xEUDhwsM7W — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 21, 2022

Janela confirmed his departure from AEW in an interview with Denise Salcedo that he won’t be signing a new contract when it expires in the coming months — “I am happy and I am satisfied with what I did in those 3 years in AEW. It was a learning experience, and I am gonna say this in the most positive way possible without looking negative. Those three years with AEW was developmental for the rest of my career. I am so much sharper now, not only in-ring but business-wise, I’ve learned so much in those three years. Now not only am I sharper myself, in all facets of the wrestling business, but also I can go to a young guy, I could go to a Nick Wayne and teach him stuff, of the stuff that I’ve learned in those three years. Or I can go to GCW or I can go to another promotion and teach them what I’ve learned on the other side of the curtain. I am not sad at all. I did everything I wanted to do there. Within the 6 months I started there, my goal was to wrestle Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, main event TV, main event pay-per-view. Did it all. The only thing I didn’t get was an action figure. So be it. It’s over now and we’re just moving forward. I have no complaints, I thank Tony (Khan).”