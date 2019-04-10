Watch: Here’s Where AJ Styles Reportedly Injured His Hip

AJ Styles is reportedly dealing with a hip injury after his bout with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Styles successfully finished the match by beating Orton, but did not appear on SmackDown Live this week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. According to multiple reports, it’s because of said injured hip. On Wednesday PWInsider put out a new report pinpointing which moment in the match caused the injury.

According to Mike Johnson, it happened when Styles landed awkwardly after hitting Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm on the floor outside the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given how far of a drop Styles had to make in order to land the hit, it makes sense that he’d be a little dinged up after the match. He noticeably couldn’t get any air on the final forearm he hit before pinning Orton.

AJ Styles hits Orton with a thundering Phenomenal Forearm to get the win. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/QPQBYDbqJQ — Erick Aguirre (@mustache_party) April 7, 2019

Styles announced in comedic fashion back in March that he had signed a new deal with the company, announcing it while also posting a photo of his new puppy.

“This is the newest member of my family,” Styles said. “Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy.”

In 2018 Styles saw his WWE Champion reign break a full calendar year, becoming the first man to hold the title for at least a year since CM Punk’s famous 434-day reign. He said in an interview with ESPN back in October that he viewed the reign as a reward for his years of hard work on the independent scene.

“That’s what you work for, is to be recognized,” Styles said. “It’s nice to know that the hard work that you’ve put in all these years is finally getting the, I don’t want to say praise, but you know. I busted my tail for so long, I’m just glad it’s getting recognized now as part of the WWE. Because let’s face it, the WWE is the biggest company out there when it comes to wrestling. I’m just happy that I’m being recognized as somebody who works hard, I guess.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!