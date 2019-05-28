AJ Styles Provides Injury Update After Being Pulled From WWE Raw Match

AJ Styles was originally supposed to compete for a shot at Seth Rollins’ WWE Universal Championsihp on Monday Night Raw this week, only for the former world champion to be pulled from the match within the first hour of the show due to an undisclosed injury. Styles was seen backstage in a trainer’s room being looked at and before he could explain what his injury was, he was punched in the head by Baron Corbin. Styles took to his live streaming Mixer account after the show to give fans a full update on what happened.

“I’ve got something going on with my AC joint,” Styles said. “It’s rubbing up against bone and we thought I had a fracture. It may not be the case, which is a good thing. It may require a shot to keep the swelling down. It’s not a major injury, it’s just wear and tear. Hopefully it doesn’t keep me out for very long.

“I can’t stand being out but I haven’t had rest in a long time,” he continued. “So I’m going to take time to rest my body so I can be back. WWE has made sure we’ve dealt with this injury properly. Trust me, I want to be back. I want to earn my money.”

With Styles out, Corbin went on to win the four-way match by pinning Miz with his End of Days finisher. The former Raw general manager will now take on Seth Rollins at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

This story is developing…