Aleister Black Addresses The Possibility of Working With Zelina Vega on Television

Off the screen, WWE's Aleister Black and Zelina Vega are married. In the world of WWE, their characters haven't had much in the way of interaction. Real life couples have often become intertwined in storylines for the wrestling company, just look to Rusev and Lana, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, and many others. However, speaking this week with Sportskeeda, Black explained why he doesn't see a storyline involving he and his wife in the near future.

"I personally think that it makes no sense to put me and her together because Aleister Black and Zelina Vega don't have anything in common," Black said. "Tom and Thea, who are married, have everything in common, but the characters have literally no alignment with each other. So am I saying never, never, never, never? No, but right now it's zero to none. There's nothing that's going to happen that is going to put myself and Zelina Vega together."

Vega had recently been spending most of her television time embroiled in a storyline with Andrade and Angel Garza. However, she's now moving forward by focusing more on her own wrestling career, embattled in a feud with Raw Women's Champion Asuka.

Black has been a big fan of watching his wife branch out and wrestle more lately.

"I think, you know, they want to focus on that for a very long time," Black said regarding Vega getting more matches. "Which I think is rightfully so, because she's proven her mettle as a manager, she's proven to hold her own on the microphone. Even when she was a manager, she was like throw in the ring a couple of times. And she has a few more matches than some of the people that were established Superstars on her brand before she made that switch. So, she wants to focus on being an in-ring competitor."

