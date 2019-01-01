All Elite Wrestling Officially Announced, What We Know So Far

The wrestling landscape changed in the early morning hours of January 1st, 2019 as a new promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), was officially announced.

Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Adam Page officially announced the company during a much-hyped edition of Being The Elite, the popular YouTube series, which went live as the clock struck midnight to ring in the New Year on the Pacific coast.

The YouTube video announced that the company is official and they will be holding an event titled “Double or Nothing,” a follow up to last fall’s All In. It was a shorter edition of Being The Elite than usual and simply served as an appetizer for what is to come.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer published a new edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at the same time that the Being The Elite episode went live with some more exclusive details. Meltzer is currently in Japan for WrestleKingdom 13, taking place on January 4th.

On Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that there are multiple television offers for the new promotion and he is confident in saying that he thinks a deal will be made. He noted that an event will be taking place in a few days, not a wrestling show, but some other type of event (we would assume some type of press conference). This was later revealed to be a press conference in Jacksonville, Florida on January 8th where more details about Double Or Nothing will be revealed.

Join us January 8th in JACKSONVILLE for more information on Double or Nothing…and AEW! pic.twitter.com/72gnO6fqOh — Double or Nothing (@ALL_IN_2018) January 1, 2019

Meltzer reports that a handful of talent are signed right now, including Cody Rhodes. He said the Young Bucks are not yet signed but that’s just a formality and they should sign soon. He also noted that Chris Jericho hasn’t signed but there are rumors that he could be involved.

As previously reported when the rumors of the promotion began circulating, the major financial backer of the project will be Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan.

Meltzer noted that nothing has been decided right now in regards to the new promotion working with New Japan Pro Wrestling, though there is apparently interest from some of the performers in continuing to work together. Meltzer was quick to note, though, that no agreement has been reached as of now. The same goes for Ring of Honor.

All in all, another major wrestling promotion has been launched and this is a good thing for wrestlers across the industry. 2019 is already looking to be an extremely exciting year for wrestling fans.