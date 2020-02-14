Update on WWE U.S. Title Plans Following Andrade’s Suspension

Andrade’s days as WWE U.S. Champion could becoming to an end very soon according to a new report.

Andrade won the title at a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26th, a rare title change at an untelevised event, defeating Rey Mysterio on that night. However, his title reign has been disrupted as he is in the midst of serving a 30-day suspension for a wellness policy violation.

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reports that Andrade’s “days are numbered” as U.S. Champion according to sources at WWE. Andrade was allowed to keep the title during his suspension, a call made by Paul Heyman in creative, due to the way he was written off television: Humberto Carrillo giving him a DDT on cement.

Andrade’s suspension expires on Thursday, February 27th. That’s the same day as WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

If the title change is imminent, one would expect Andrade to drop the title before WrestleMania. Following Super ShowDown, WWE has one more PPV event before WrestleMania. That would be WWE Elimination Chamber on March 8th in Philadelphia. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Andrade’s opponent for that PPV event be confirmed when he returns, with WWE turning around and having him lose the title at that show. If Barrasso’s report is accurate, it’s hard to imagine him keeping the title until April.

Then again, one never knows for sure in WWE. We’d take this report as a strong rumor.

Who would you want to see defeat Andrade for the WWE U.S. Championship? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.