Arn Anderson Provides a Health Update on Barry Windham

Barry Windham, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, was rushed to the hospital back in early December after suffering a heart attack at the Atlanta airport. It was then reported that Windham had stabilized and was out of the ICU days later. Arn Anderson, who worked alongside Windham for years in The Four Horsemen, offered a new update on Windham's condition on the latest episode of his ARN podcast.

"Getting it third party that he is is making his way back slowly. He's hopefully going to be much, much better as time goes by. It was a really, really bad scare. I know that it scared the shit out of all of us as soon as we heard it. It was a very, very close call. I think he's getting a little bit better along. I don't think he's in a position [where] he can travel or anything like that yet," Arn said (h/t Fightful). "...A lot of thought has went into Barry Windham and his condition, you know, a lot of prayers, and we appreciate that coming from everybody. I know the family does. Hopefully, Barry will be up and around before we know it."

Bray Wyatt Thanks Fans for Supporting Barry Windham

Fans were able to generate more than $42,000 via a GoFundMe to help Windham less than a week after his heart attack. This prompted a message from Windham's nephew, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

"Normally, I keep a lot of my outside life separate from anything I do on here or in the ring," Wyatt said on Instagram in mid-December. "I just wanted to let everyone know I'm incredibly thankful for the support and the love I've received since I've been back and throughout my career. Wrestling has been a part of my life always. When I was a kid, I looked at my dad and my uncles, and my grandfather, who were all professional wrestlers. I looked at them like they were Greek gods, like they couldn't feel pain, they were immortal, and they'd always be just like that. As we get older and I become a man myself, you start to understand that's just not the case. Nothing is forever."