WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Former National Wrestling Alliance Worlds Heavyweight Champion Barry Windham has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack this past weekend. The heart attacked occurred while Windham was traveling through an airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Windham, who is currently 62 years old, has had health issues in the past. He was previously hospitalized in October 2011 following an apparent heart attack. Windham's niece, Mika Rotunda, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist her uncle.

"With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening," Rotunda wrote. "While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain.

"As is the future for many in his position. And for those who have formerly devoted their lives to their craft. Barry Windham, has an iconically, decorated resume as an American professional wrestler. He traveled all over the world for decades, entertaining people of all ages with his athleticism and undeniable charisma.

"After those countless years of wrestling matches, traveling and entertaining world wide, he experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications. Barry hung his boots for the last time in the early 2000's. Since then he has been limited with work due to his medical history as well as left without health insurance.

"To face these times is one of great stress and hardship. As well as one that comes with extensive medical expenses he is taking on. That is overwhelming to say the least.

"We are politely asking for any increment of financial assistance to help cover his medical expenses and bills and see him through this time."

Windham is a member of a prestigious wrestling family that includes Blackjack Mulligan, Kendall Windham, Mike Rotunda (Irwin R. Schyster), Bo Dallas, and Bray Wyatt. During his in-ring career, Windham accumulated championships in All Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, and the WWF. He ranked as high as No. 11 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's annual Top 500 list. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the Four Horsemen.

We at ComicBook.com send our best to the Windham family.