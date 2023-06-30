Bayley Wants Sasha Banks Back in WWE

It has been over a year since Sasha Banks has been seen in a WWE ring. The former multi-time WWE Women's Champion walked out of the company in May 2022 alongside tag team partner Naomi, citing creative frustrations. While rumors hinted that the Triple H regime would be able to reconcile with Banks and Naomi, both women ended up moving on from WWE. Banks rebranded herself as Mercedes Moné and signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Naomi took her talents to Impact Wrestling, wrestling as Trinity.

Despite being in a different promotion, Moné still has the support of her friends from her former employer. Longtime friend Bayley was spotted at NJPW Battle in the Valley, cheering on Moné as she captured the IWGP Women's Championship.

Even though the Damage CTRL leader is happy to see her friend succeeding, she still hopes to see her back in a WWE ring one day.

"I beg her every day. I beg her every chance," Bayley told Gorilla Position when asked about Moné returning to WWE.

Bayley and Moné have a deep-rooted history during their time in WWE together. They both came up through NXT simultaneously and would meet in the ring on multiple occasions. Their singles match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn is largely credited as a vital point in the women's revolution. While they made good foes, they were even better friends, as they became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions together and went on to have two reigns with those titles.

The stars may not be aligning right now, but Bayley hopes her and Moné's in-ring paths with cross again one day.

"You know what, it doesn't matter where it is. It doesn't matter how it happens. I would love to one day step back in the ring with her," Bayley continued. "Whether it's teaming with her, whether it's against her. But right now, I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs to accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals. I'm just happy to see her happy."

Moné is currently out of action with an ankle injury. She suffered the injury last month at NJPW Resurgence. It is currently unclear how long she will be out of action for, but it's worth noting that foot-related injuries that require surgery usually take 3-4 months to heal.