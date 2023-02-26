Does Bayley Think Sasha Banks Will Return to WWE?

Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Monè) officially left the WWE at the start of the year and has since made the jump to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and won the IWGP Women's World Championship. Monè's first post-WWE match saw her win the title from Kairi in San Jose and her tag partner/rival/real-life best friend Bayley was in attendance to cheer "The CEO" on. Bayley sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani this week and talked about Banks' immediate success in her new ventures, but also maintained that she believes she'll eventually return to WWE.

"I went there on my own. There were a few of us that flew out there just because she's been there for all my big moments, you know, even as she hasn't been a part of the company," Bayley said (h/t Fightful). "I've made my return. I've had my big matches; she's there for me. So, of course, I want to be there for her, and we've done so much together and WWE. She means so much to me and so much to the wrestling world. I have to be there for this moment. I literally flew out right after Raw, got to Japan two hours before the show started, and raced over there and met everybody there and sat in the crowd, kind of incognito. It was so magical to be there for her. I just knew how important it was to her, and she just loves this. Everybody knows how much she loves this and how much wrestling means to her, and how much WWE means to her, and she wouldn't be there without WWE. So I think it meant a lot to her that I was able to go."

"I'll say yes. Because I mean, this is her home," Bayley said when asked about Banks returning, though she admitted Banks keeps her future plans incredibly private. "This is her dream, and I love to see what she's doing and what she's going to be doing over the next few months. She's going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. By her heart, I mean me, so she needs to come back to me, you know? I need her, I need my travel partner, but I'm gonna say yes like I'll never give up hope that she'll come back."

