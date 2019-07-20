Becky Lynch, Mark Henry Trade Jabs Over The Booking Of Her Character

Since becoming WWE Women’s Champion at WrestleMania, some have noticed a change in the character of Becky Lynch. One of those people is WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry spoke about why he takes issue with the way that Lynch’s character has been booked since winning the title.

“Let’s go back to the Becky that was the underdog, that didn’t get an opportunity, that work her whole life, and then somewhere along the lines they go to where The Rock used to talk about himself in the third person,” Henry said (via Wrestling Inc.). “Don’t do that. That arrogance thing is not for her, that’s for Baron Corbin, that’s for Sami Zayn. If you want to be over, don’t be an assh—. Be the person that’s like, ‘Look, I’m fighting for the fans. I never had anybody stand up for me.’ That’s what I want her to be, ‘Nobody ever stood up for me. I had to do it myself.’ That’s what I want out of Becky. That’s the way it was.”

Listen below.

One way or another, Lynch heard about the comments and responded via her Twitter page.

“A woman who told the world she was coming after the posters, the titles, the billboards and the headlines, and then DOES IT is ‘arrogant’ now? I said it, I did it, and I backed it all up. Live with it.”

Henry then came back with a response.

“I said my truth as a fan and analyst!” Henry replied. “I like to feel for my good guys and women! When they say what the bad guys and girls say it comes across as over confidence. Which in the real world makes you heel! I never said she was not over, period. I said the opposite, Jim Cornette, Danny Davis, Rip Rodgers, Tom Pritchard, Arn Anderson, Pat Patterson and many other Master psychologists have taught me to put the heel over and over come their dominance by surviving and out wrestle them. Continuing thusly winning the crowd getting respect for persevering an doing it fair. That makes you the good guy or woman. I’ll take my lessons to the grave and will NEVER take advice from social media trolls. I am correct puppets. LOSE!”

