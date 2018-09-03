Big Cass Opens Up For the First Time About His WWE Release

Big Cass has had the pendulum swing in opposite directions over the course of 2018, and he’s opening up about his surprising release from the WWE for the first time.

Cass was released from WWE back in June following a high profile feud with Daniel Bryan. Cass was reportedly in line for a big push as he had always been a personal favorite of Vince McMahon’s. However, something changed and he lost back to back PPV contests to Bryan before being let go. Multiple stories have made the rounds concerning his release, ranging from a backstage incident (or incidents) involving ex-girlfriend to drawing ire from Vince McMahon over ignoring orders during a SmackDown television segment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the first time since that release, Cass will be appearing at an independent wrestling show on September 21st. It first looked as though he would be going by “Big Cazz” but that has since been changed to “Big C.” The appearance coincides with his 90 day no compete clause expiring following his WWE exit.

Cass opened up about his departure form WWE on Booker T’s podcast this week, Heated Conversations.

“If I’m going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes,” Cass explained. “I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time. I did some things that I shouldn’t have done. I guess the company couldn’t rely on me and couldn’t trust me. Look, I’ll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them. It was the right decision to get rid of me at that point in time – not to say I won’t be back – but at that point in time they definitely made the right decision for them. To be honest with you, looking at it they made the right decision for me. Everyone makes mistakes, but when you make that many mistakes in that short of a period of time then you lose people’s trust and you’re not reliable anymore.”

This is clearly a very politically correct answer that won’t burn any bridges for him in hopes that a WWE return could still be in the cards for him someday. He was asked point blank if he would have fired himself if he were McMahon, and Cass confirmed that he would have.

“Yeah, I would have,” Cass responded. “I definitely would have fired myself. If I was in Vince McMahon’s position, I would have fired myself for sure, one-hundred percent.”

The independent scene will be a new one for Cass, as most of his career was spent in WWE developmental or WWE itself. He acknowledged his hopes of making it back to the WWE one day.

“Here’s the thing, I started with Johnny Rodz at his school when I was very young,” Cass said. “I never really got to see what was out there. About a year into my training I got a call from WWE and they signed me. I got signed right away to FCW, so my whole career has been pretty much in FCW and NXT. But I never really got to see what else is out there. There’s a whole world out there right now. I just want to get out there and see what else is going on, but I will be back, obviously the goal is to get back to WWE.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc.