Bill Goldberg Announced for WWE SmackDown Next Week

Bill Goldberg will make his return to WWE SmackDown next week, six days before he faces WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

WWE made the announcement during Friday night’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. The show saw WWE continue to build toward the big Goldberg vs. Wyatt match by featuring the return of Hulk Hogan where he discussed the bout.

Appearing via satellite, Hogan was interrupted by Wyatt during the segment on Friday night. Wyatt cosplayed as Hollywood Hogan from the nWo days during the segment.

Also announced for next week, Carmella and Naomi will face-off to determine the number one contender to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Super ShowDown. Carmella faced Bayley on Friday night but the match was interrupted by Naomi.

The updated card for WWE Super ShowDown is as follows: