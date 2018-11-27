Big Show Reveals Correction He Made to Braun Strowman’s WWE Game

Being a seven-foot-tall WWE Superstar comes with several rules: look mean, learn a chokeslam, but never let an undersized wrestler put you down.

Despite being born to play the part, Braun Strowman hasn’t been wrestling for very long. Strowman’s lack of experience didn’t keep Vince McMahon from pushing him to the top of WWE but his rise hasn’t come without a few lessons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, veteran giant Big Show discussed a significant pointe hr gave to Strowman when The Monster Among Men was in his earliest WWE chapters.

“I saw Braun Strowman, what was it – a year and a half ago and was all over him because he was taking a clothesline from Sami Zayn, and he was all, ‘Well, it was just one bump before I would kill him.’ I was like, I don’t care. Sami Zayn should not bump you ever. Sami Zayn does not look like a guy – I asked him if Sami Zayn can kick his ass in real life, he said, ‘Well, no.’ I said, alright then. Why are you taking a bump for him? You know what I mean?”

Big Show says that he used to make that exact mistake when he first started in WCW as The Giant.

“This is coming from a guy with personal experience who had bumped for the wrong people my entire career because I didn’t want to do the no-fall down stuff. I wanted to be respected as a worker so I can thank my knees, shoulders, and back because I wanted to be a worker.”

Big Show when he first started was a unique blend of size and remarkable athleticism. To him, this combination meant that he didn’t need to move like Andre the Giant or other traditional big men. Instead, Big Show wanted to zoom around the ring, but that didn’t exactly fit into anyone’s plans.

“My biggest problem was, and this isn’t an excuse, but I didn’t have a mold to fit because I was way too athletic to work like Andre the Giant like everybody wanted me to work. But I wasn’t a phenom like The Undertaker because let’s face it, The Undertaker was the best big man athlete I have ever seen in my life. You have worked with him,” Show said to Bully Ray. “You know how amazing he is. So, when you’re a hodge-podge mix trying to fit in the middle where you can’t decide whether you are going to attack the entire locker room one week or get knocked down by the mechanical bull the next week,” he said.

Big Show went on to discuss the lessons he had to learn, and gave love to his wrestling tutors.

“There was a lot of things to work with and I had learned a lot to tell you the truth. I learned a lot from Steve Austin when I started to work with him where things started to click in my head that this was the thing that I should be doing. Then I started understanding the business aspect of it of making people come to the show and putting asses in seats and delivering every night when you are in the main event. It isn’t that you are in it, but you have to go out there and put that match on with whoever it is.

I was fortunate as well and had a lot of great guys help me along the way like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Eddie Guerrero. The tag team division I tagged with Kane. I got to work with you and D’Von Dudley, so there was a lot of things that helped me along the way to make me understand who I was as a talent,” he said.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]