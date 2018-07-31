Here’s When Brock Lesnar Will Be Back on Raw

For the first time in a while, WWE deviated from the standard Brock Lesnar Raw appearance. The Universal Champion’s Monday night cameo was so dramatic that fan may actually want to see him again sooner rather than later. But they’ll have to wait two weeks.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Lesnar will be at the August 13 Raw in Greensboro, NC. This marks the final Raw before SummerSlam so we can expect fireworks from the Beast Incarnate.

For the most part, Lesnar Raw moment are limited to him looking formidable while Paul Heyman cuts a filibustering promo. However, on the July 30 episode, WWE ditched that model an opted for some pretty enthralling storytelling.

WWE has dedicated most of 2018 to labeling Brock Lesnar as a corrosive champion. While Roman Reigns has typically supplied this voice, Monday’s episode of Raw so not just Kurt Angle, but Paul Heyman declare that Brock Lesnar is the worst Universal Champion of all time. Even though “all time” dates back to only 2016 for the Universal Championship, it was still a strong statement.

Fans have long bemoaned the part-time schedule f Lesnar. Despite being Champion for well over a year, The Beast Incarnate only defends his title at major WWE shows. Not long ago WWE defended this by saying that this made Lesnar and the Universal Championship a special attraction—but they have officially changed their tune.

with Reigns begging to become the full-time title holder WWE fans deserve, Vince Mcmahon and Co. have made a savvy plan for fans’ hearts. As much as they’ve resented the Roman Reigns era, they may prefer him to the invisible term that Brock Lesnar has held.

this all seems to be setting up nicely for Reigns to garner some much-needed popularity in the final weeks before SummerSlam. while he may still be voraciously based in Brooklyn, WWE has a chance to convert some of those detractors in the final two Raws before the show.

With Lesnar appearing to ditch the services of Paul Heyman, he’s cut out his final all. No longer will crowds sing along with Heyman’s rhetoric and Instead Lesnar will face the WWE Universe by his lonesome.

WWE was on a similar storyline ahead of WrestleMania 34 but abandoned it in favor of simply having Lesnar assault Reigns. In those moments of heavy violence, the WWE Universe was reminded that they love to see Lesnar destroy things and WWE seemingly lost the momentum it has so carefully cultivated. However, don’t expect them to make that mistake again. Lesnar has never been this vulnerable and the time may finally be right for Roman Reigns to nab the big red belt.