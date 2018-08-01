Charlotte Flair Added to SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair punched her ticket to SummerSlam on Tuesday night, defeating Carmella on SmackDown Live to insert herself into the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam

Flair’s fellow Four Horsewomen member Becky Lynch earned herself a title match against “The Princess of Staten Island” by beating her on the July 24 episode of SmackDown. She opened Tuesday night’s show with a promo talking about regaining a championship she hasn’t held since December 2016, and was nearly attacked by Carmella with a steel chair. Flair, who had been absent from WWE television for roughly two months, made the save and booted the chair out of Carmella’s hands.

During the match, Flair hit a moonsault on the outside from the guardrail and tossed Carmella back into the ring to hit Natural Selection for a two count.

Carmella then got a nearfall of of her own with a superkick, and tied to lock in a figure-four leglock. Flair rolled through, locked in the Figure Eight and forced Carmella to tap.

The camera cut to Lynch backstage as Flair celebrated her victory, and she looked noticeably torn over the result.

That, along with Corey Graves closing comments of Becky Lynch being unhappy about now being in a triple threat match, could be a hint at a heel turn for the Irish “Lasskicker” in the near future.

Flair, who initially joined the Blue Brand as a heel but has been a babyface for over a year now, hinted at wanting to have another heel turn in the near future in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much as a good guy, and I feel like if I ever get to go bad again, I could be ten times the performer,” Flair said. “Now I know specifically what the other side needs. If I could go back and redo all of my matches with Sasha [Banks], because I feel like she was ahead of me mentally in the game — I still had a lot to learn — if I could go back and redo my first year, I would redo it in a heartbeat. There’s so many things I would have changed and done better.”

The triple threat will take place on Aug. 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The other announced women’s match for the SummerSlam card features Ronda Rousey taking on Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.