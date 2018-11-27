CM Punk Open To Pro Wrestling Return

The question of whether or not CM Punk will ever return to professional wrestling has been floating around ever since he left the WWE in 2014.

While the former WWE Champion has stated outright on numerous occasions that he wasn’t interested in a return to Vince McMahon’s promotion anytime soon, he did leave the door open a crack for a different kind of return in a new interview with MMA Fighting’s Marc Raimondi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the interview, in which Punk was promoting his debut as an MMA commentator at the upcoming Cage Fury Fighting Championships event on Dec. 14, Punk was asked about the recent rumor that Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and several members of The Elite were looking to start their own promotion in 2019. Punk didn’t say outright that he’d wrestle for that hypothetical promotion, but he did say he’d listen if approached.

“If those guys all go and start their own thing, more power to them,” Punk said. “Let me bring it full circle again, I’m not actively pursing really much of anything. I’m just kind of floating. And it’s a nice thing to be able to do and just kind of float and hang out and if somebody wants to pick up the phone like (CFFC promoter) Dave Sholler did and call me up and say, ‘Hey, we really think you’d be good at this and we want you to be a part of your company,’ they can call me up and make an offer. That has remained to be seen. Pro wrestling is not on my radar.”

“I would always listen (to an offer),” he added. “I would listen to them, because just like Dave, I like the Young Bucks. I text with Matt on and off. But business is business.”

There was ample speculation that Punk would appear at the ALL IN event back on Sept. 1 given that it was near Punk’s hometown of Chicago and had no affiliation with WWE. Rhodes claimed in interviews that he and the Bucks had reached out to Punk, but Punk refuted the claim that an offer was put on the table for him to wrestle.

“I know Cody was out there in the media saying that an offer was made,” Punk said. “An offer was not made. Calling me up or texting me saying, ‘Hey, if you want to come to the show and do something, we would love that’ is not an offer. That’s not an offer.”

Elsewhere in the interview Punk stated he was still under contract with the UFC. Since joining the promotion in 2014, Punk’s venture into the world of mixed martial arts hasn’t been every successful given he’s 0-2 in pro bouts.