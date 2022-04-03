Cody Rhodes WWE Contract Details Confirmed

Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 38 match confirmed that the former AEW star had officially returned to the WWE for the first time since 2016. A press release from Hyperion, Spanos Law and Vision PR quickly followed which announced “The American Nightmare” had inked a multi-year deal with the WWE. The release also confirmed that he’ll serve as an executive producer on an upcoming documentary for A&E centered around his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

Rhodes also had an interview with Variety that dropped as soon as he arrived at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night. He explained during that interview how he felt about returning on such a massive stage.

“Everyone who knows has asked me how I’m feeling, if I’m really excited,” Rhodes said. “The answer I kind of keep giving everybody is it’s just a really heavy feeling. When I first got into wrestling, I was solely in the WWE system, and I had that dream of getting to the top. Then dreams are like rivers, as the Garth Brooks song says, and it veered and it changed. Then we were able to do what we were able to do with AEW and that’s something that I’m very proud of, but to be able to revisit the thing that I set out to do in the first place when I didn’t think I would get that chance is just heavy.

“Even now, thinking about it is heavy,” he continued. “So yeah, all the feelings — happy, excited, pressure, responsibility, all of it. But I don’t know how I will feel until I’m out there. It just seems like kind of a culmination of my whole career, but I don’t want to jinx it. I don’t want to put any hyperbole there, but it’s the biggest crowd in wrestling. It’s returning as me in something that I built and nobody else built. And that’s the ultimate vindication.”

Rhodes also addressed the elephant in the room regarding his AEW departure — “I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW and I’m going to keep my word on that. There’s no shoot interview. There’s no nefarious tale that’s going to be told. There were all these different theories and none of them are correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact and it’s been a very difficult two months to see that, when the reality is it was just time. It was a personal matter and we couldn’t move past it. I have nothing but respect for Matt [Jackson], Nick [Jackson] and Kenny [Omega]. I’m rooting for Tony Khan. His name is going to be in the history books as someone who helped to bankroll and support this entire alternative and revolution that AEW became but for me, it was just time to to move on. I get an opportunity at my dream, I get another chance at it. And you really can’t leave any stone unturned with that.”