Cris Cyborg Posts Gruesome Open Skull Photo After UFC 240 Victory

Over the past weekend at UFC 240, the dominant Featherweight fighter Cris Cyborg successfully fended the ascending Felicia Spencer, delivering the challenger her first UFC loss of her career. But Cyborg didn’t escape the octagon unscathed, suffering a brutal cut on her forehead that might appear gruesome to the squeamish.

Now Cyborg took to social media to reveal the details she took from the cut, including the fact that her skull was visible through the split as the doctors cleaned and stitched her up. Considering the massive smile on her face, she’s wearing the battle scars proudly. Check it out below:

Cyborg and Spencer fought a hard bout, with the results being left to the scorer’s table after going all three rounds. But Cyborg landed a majority of her blows, giving her the victory and possibly setting up a rematch with Amanda Nunes for the Featherweight Championship.

After posting about her stitches, Cyborg, 28, later responded to critics who tend to focus on her age.

Cyborg lost her Featherweight title against Nunes in December at UFC 232, in which the challenger gave Cyborg her first knockout loss of her career. After her latest victory, Cyborg confronted UFC boss Dana White about a rematch and debunked claims that she was ducking Nunes.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in a video posted by MMAFighting.com. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

“I’m not lying about it,” White responded. “I don’t know if you know how it played out with management and whatever but we want to do that fight. I want to do that fight right now. We’ll get it done.”

It sounds like Cyborg will have a chance to reclaim the championship she lost — she just might want to let that wound heal before jumping back in the cage again.