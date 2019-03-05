Latest Update on Dean Ambrose’s WWE Contract Status

Dean Ambrose’s contract status with the WWE has been a hot button issue ever since WWE put out an official statement that the former WWE Champion would be leaving the company in April.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that the general opinion in the WWE locker room was that Ambrose had changed his mind and was going to sign a new deal. However, Dave Meltzer countered those rumors on Monday by saying the expectation was still that Ambrose would leave.

WWE rarely addresses when their wrestlers intend on leaving the company, but opted to comment publicly when rumors of his departure began spreading in January.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April,” the company wrote in a statement sent to news outlets. “We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE.”

Ambrose’s reported departure finally made its way into WWE storylines on Monday Night Raw this week, as Roman Reigns campaigned for The Shield to reunite for one more match while hinting that they may never get another chance again. The Raw commentary team flat out stated later in the show that Ambrose was on his way out the door.

Reigns was initially able to convince Rollins to reform the group, arguing that he learned that life is too short to hold grudges during his battle with leukemia. The two then tried throughout the evening to convince Ambrose, who had turned heel on Rollins on the same night that Reigns made his cancer announcement, but to no avail. After losing a match to Elias the pair joined Ambrose in the ring once again, but he tried to leave the arena through the crowd. Reigns and Rollins were then jumped by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, prompting Ambrose to spring into action. After the three posed together in the ring to signify their reunion, WWE announced that a six-man tag match between The Shield and Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley would take place at Fastlane.

Ambrose’s initial heel turn led to him beating Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at TLC in December. However the feud was quickly tossed aside as Rollins turned his attention to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after winning the Royal Rumble match.