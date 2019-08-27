Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Earn Raw Tag Team Championship Shot At Clash of Champions

This week’s Monday Night Raw featured an eight-team “Tag Team Turmoil” gauntlet match to determine who would face Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the Raw Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions. And while there were plenty of well-established teams in the bout, the new team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode wound up standing tall at the end of the lengthy match.

Things started off with The Viking Raiders making quick work of The B Team. The unbeaten duo then came face-to-face with The O.C., but there match was thrown out minutes in when the referee called for a double disqualification when both teams refused to return to their respective corners. Out came the impromptu team of Roode and Ziggler, who managed to take out Lucha House Party, The Revival, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and Heavy Machinery to win the match.

Earlier in the night Strowman officially challenged Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, which Rollins excepted. So it’s highly likely the pair will attempt to defend their newly-won tag titles against Roode and Ziggler before facing each other.