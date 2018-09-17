Update on Drew McIntyre’s Main Event Push

Since returning to WWE’s main roster this spring, Drew McIntyre has been attached to rumors indicating he was due to a hefty push-up WWE’s card. As an incumbent Raw Tag Team Champion, he’s hardly irrelevant but apparently, bigger things are in store for the 33-year old.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the WWE is showing signs of prepping McIntyre for a run as a singles star.

“You can see the wheels in their head. I sensed from watching this whole [PPV], ever since he came in and putting him with Ziggler, I got the impression that the idea was that down the line you know they’re going to split up and McInytre will then become a main event heel or maybe a main event babyface at some point whatever, but a main event singles guy.”

The idea of Ziggler and McIntyre splitting is far from foreign. Before SummerSlam, the duo actually heavily teased a breakup, but WWE doubled down on their partnership as they’ve aligned with Braun Strowman in an effort to thwart The Shield. Now that they’re Raw Tag Team Champions, Ziggler and McIntyre will stay friendly through Survivor Series at the minimum.

However, there has been no shortage of reports underlining Vince McMahon’s enthusiasm for McIntyre. Given his size, athleticism, and ability to scare people, McIntyre is unquestionably a commodity for WWE. But he may have to wait until 2019 to be unleashed. An earlier report from this summer claimed WWE is thrilled about McIntyre but wants to take their time in building him into a main event star.

It sounds like McIntyre’s rise is a matter of when and not if. This seems the be the sentiment WWE Hall of Gamer Jim Ross shares as he had nothing but praise for McIntyre in an episode fo his podcast.

“[Drew] McIntyre looks great. He sounds great, he’s in great condition, he’s just getting better and better. He’s a big-time player. I could see, very easily, Drew McIntyre being a Universal or WWE Champion down the road. Without a doubt, it’s a lay-up. Trust me on this one,” said Ross.

