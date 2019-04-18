Ember Moon Calls Becky Lynch a ‘Bully’ for Her Latest Comments

Ever since she adopted the “The Man” persona, Becky Lynch has been just as outspoken on social media as she’s been on WWE television. Most of her fans have gotten a huge kick out of it, mostly when she was feuding with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair leading up to their WrestleMania 35 “Winner Take All” match. But with Rousey gone and Flair just now getting back on WWE television, Lynch has turned her attention elsewhere.

On Wednesday Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to lament that her real-life close friend Ember Moon had been moved from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live. Moon responded with with a crying emoji, which Lynch saw as an opening.

“Save those tears for when I slap the head off you,” Lynch wrote.

“Hah. Stop acting like I would allow that to happen,” Moon responded.

And then things got personal.

“I’m going to hit you that hard, Alexa will go out injured again,” Lynch wrote.

“Geez ‘Man.’ It’s one thing to make idle threats as the glorified internet troll you are, but you mocking a near career ending injury is proving you are a bully,” Moon wrote.” You are just scum that needs to be taken down a notch. I’ll happily oblige.”

Lynch didn’t respond, though she did start antagonizing Bayley, Mickie James and Lacey Evans as well. We’ll see if WWE follows this up on television.

While a large chunk of the WWE roster moved from one brand to another this week as part of the Superstar Shake-up, Lynch made it clear that because of her status as a dual champion she’ll get to appear on both brands to defend both titles. Evans, drafted to Raw, has stepped up as her first challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship.

As for the Blue Brand, the Shake-up did wonders for the Women’s Division. On Tuesday Moon and Bayley both joined the brand, while Paige returned as an on-air character to announce that she was now the manager for the team of Asuka and former NXT Women’s Champion and Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane.

