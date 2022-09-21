Former WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov Makes Shocking Return to NXT

WWE NXT's latest episode capped off with a main event to decide the number one contender for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship, featuring JD McDonagh vs Tyler Bate. Both stars looked to hold the upper hand throughout the match and both were looking for second chances at the Title after losing to Breakker previously on different occasions, and ultimately it would be McDonagh who would earn that second Title shot. Breakker would head into the ring to confront McDonagh, but then some familiar music hit, and fans witnessed the return of former WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, and it would seem he is entering the Title picture for Halloween Havoc.

When Dragunov's music hit McDonagh lost his cool, yelling at the entrance and at Breakker as Dragunov walked out to the ring. McDonagh seemed irate that someone could step into the Title picture after he just won a second match against the Champion, and when he got in Dragunov's face the former Champion was more amused than anything.

He motioned to the crowd and then looked right at Breakker as chants of Dragunov broke out. McDonagh continued to get in the returning star's face and that's when Breakker laughed and said the Championship wasn't going anywhere, holding the Title up as NXT came to a close.

Dragunov vs Breakker is sure to be a thrilling match, but it remains to be seen if he will actually get a one-on-one match for the Title first or if he will end up facing McDonagh before that or if the three will end up in a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship. All three matches could be compelling in their own right, so we'll have to wait and see.

Earlier NXT also revealed the date of its next event Halloween Havoc, which will air on October 22nd on Peacock as a premium live event. Odds are the event will feature quite a bit of Title gold on the line, and it seems we are already building to an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match between Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.

It was also revealed during the show that the NXT North American Championship will be on the line as part of a Ladder Match, and it will feature five NXT stars battling it out. Carmelo Hayes was announced first and then Oro Mensah earned his spot in the match tonight by defeating Grayson Waller. More qualifying matches will be held in the coming weeks, so this could end up being one of the best matches of the night when all is said and done.

