Hulk Hogan Advertised for Crown Jewel on WWE’s Website

It looks like Hulk Hogan‘s redemption tour will officially begin this Friday at WWE Crown Jewel.

On their website, WWE advertised a list of Superstars for the November 2 Saudi Arabian supershow—and at the very bottom was the Hulkster himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last week Hogan appeared to confirm his participation at Crown Jewel, but WWE had yet to solidify his remarks. However, with Hogan actually being billed on WWE.com, we can bank on Hogan being a part of the show.

As to how he’ll be used is anyone’s guess, but don’t expect the 65-year old to get physical.

Crown Jewel will officially end Hogan’s banishment from WWE programming after the company all but deleted him from their history books for his 2015 racial slur incident. WWE did reinstate Hogan into the Hall of Fame this summer and the wrestling icon did address the locker room in the hours before July’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Hogan’s apology reportedly received luke-warm reviews, especially from African America n Superstars and his return will likely be met with similar hesitation