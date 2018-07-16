Hulk Hogan Spotted Traveling Near WWE Extreme Rules Location

WWE Extreme Rules takes place tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a big name from WWE’s past has been spotted making his way to that area of the country

Hulk Hogan was spotted by several fans on a flight to Cleveland, as well as leaving the airport. Cleveland is about a two hour drive from Pittsburgh, and WWE doe not have any events scheduled for Cleveland this week.

What this means isn’t clear. If Hogan was heading to the Extreme Rules PPV, why not fly directly into Pittsburgh rather than driving two hours? Hogan could simply be visiting friends or family in the area, he could have a business opportunity in Cleveland, he could be coming to meet backstage with WWE officials in Pittsburgh, or he could be coming to make an appearance at the PPV tonight itself.

What we do know is that Hogan does not have any public appearances or events scheduled for the Cleveland area, which makes his travels there all the more interesting.

My dad is sitting next to Hulk Hogan on his flight. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/HZuZwDc77A — Austin Knight (@KnyghtLyfe) July 15, 2018

Also interesting here is Hogan went out of his way to throw fan’s off his trail. While he was actually on the plane, he tweeted out a photo trying to convince people he was still in Florida.

My back yard HH pic.twitter.com/V9CW8gt7T6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

In all honesty, if Hogan does make his way toward Pittsburgh, the most likely scenario here would seem to point to Hogan meeting with WWE officials at the show and attending backstage. While it’s certainly possible he could be used on television, it would be surprising for Hogan’s long awaited return to happen on a show like Extreme Rules when the second biggest show of the year, SummerSlam, is next month.

Hogan was fired from WWE in the summer of 2015 when a report came out about Hogan using racial slurs on an unauthorized sex tape, courtesy of the now former website Gawker. Hogan ended up suing the website for the sex tape release and won in court, causing Gawker to give him a generous payout and forcing the website to shut down.

In recent months, there have been numerous reports that WWE has been considering bringing Hogan back to the company.