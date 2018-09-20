Hulk Hogan Rumored for WWE Return at ‘Crown Jewel’

Now that Hulk Hogan has been officially reinstated, it’s a matter of time until he shows up at a WWE event. However, his situation is still a sensitive one and WWE may have found a savvy way to bring him with minimal backlash.

According to PWInsider (via Rajah.com), WWE is considering bringing Hogan along to the November 2 Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia. Not unlike the Greatest Royal Rumble, Saudi officials have made a request to see certain Superstars, and Hogan is reportedly one of them.

However, per PWInsider reports that a chunk of WWE’s locker room is still reluctant to accept Hogan’s retribution tour and that will continue to complicate things.

Hogan making a cameo at Crown Jewel could be smart way for WWE to mix him back into their product. After lifting his excommunication this summer, WWE’s next step was picking the right time for him t return. While that is still a highly debatable topic, Hogan appearing at Crown Jewel—which will air on the WWE Network—would lessen his exposure to the American audience. As with the Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel will go live in the middle of the day, while most WWE fans will be busy doing something else. If WWE is set on re-introducing Hogan, Crown Jewel may be the perfect opportunity to collect data.

Soon after being reinstated, Hogan appeared backstage at Extreme Rules in July and addressed the entire WWE locker room. His apology was deemed acceptable, however, both the New Day and Titus O’Neil were left unsure about Hogan’s sincerity and both released statements on how they felt about Hogan’s speech.

In an interview with The Apter Chat, Hogan expressed a surprise that his address wasn’t wholly accepted by WWE superstars.

“A lot of people accepted my apology. And a lot of people heard what they wanted to hear and a lot of the narrative that came out of the meeting was on point. A lot of the narrative was really different. I was surprised to hear some people interpreted what I said that I was just sorry I got caught on camera, or whatever they interpreted, but I never said that,” Hogan explained.

“I just hope the brotherhood can get back to the way it was. Outside the ring, you’re supposed to protect your brother. In this case, it’s a situation where 75, 80, 90 percent of the wrestlers are protecting me and they’re giving me another chance to move forward. There’s just a few wrestlers that kinda like don’t understand the bond and the brotherhood of wrestling. If someone makes a mistake, you need to forgive them and move on and try to let them prove themselves,” he said.