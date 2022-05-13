Impact Wrestling Reveals Queen of the Mountain Knockouts Championship Match for Slammiversary

✖

Impact Wrestling put a number of pieces in place tonight for its upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view, including its battle for the Knockouts World Championship. Tonight Impact revealed that five people will compete for that Championship in the company's first-ever Queen of the Mountain match, and battling it out for the Title will be Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and the newest addition to the roster Mia Yim, who returned to Impact at Under Siege.

Steelz hopes to retain her Championship, but she's going up against four former Knockouts World Champions, and all four are eager to reclaim the Championship for themselves. Purrazzo held the Title most recently, putting together a 98-day run in 2020 and then a 343-day run with the Championship from 2020 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Grace delivered a 182-day reign in early 2020, and she was defeated by Purrazzo to kick off her first Title reign. Green, who was wrestling under Laurel Van Ness at the time, won the Knockouts Championship in 2017 and held it for 65 days. Yim, who held the Title under the name Jade, won the Championship in 2016 after defeating Madison Rayne and Gail Kim and would hold the Championship for 87 days.

Purrazzo has had the longest run out of the group, and she would undoubtedly love to add to the total length of her Championship Reign, as she is number 2 on the all-time list of Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Championship reigns. The only person ahead of her currently is Taya Valkyrie, who held the Title for a total of 377 days, while Purrazzo currently sits at 343 days total across her reigns.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but you can catch all of the Slammiversary action on June 19th. Slammiversary takes place in Nashville, TN, and will stream on FITE TV.

What do you think of the Queen of the Mountain match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!