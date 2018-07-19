WWE’s Reported Plans for Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

After being subjected to consecutive nights of vicious beatdowns from Randy Orton, it looked like Jeff Hardy may take a break from the in-ring action. However, his hiatus is all in the name of SummerSlam

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Hardy is not injured and is expected to return ahead of the August 19 event. As to what he’ll be doing, apparently Hardy will join Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship.

There is belief that Hardy is banged up, however. Reports of back issues have been confirmed by Hardy as he revealed that his health kept him from regularly using the Swanton Bomb. So by Orton attacking him, Hardy will have a few weeks to rest up in time for his big SummerSlam match.

This certainly seems to be the direction WWE is headed as Nakamura has been in the background for both of Orton’s blitzkrieg.

It will be interesting to see how WWE plays the upcoming weeks as both Nakamura and Orton are heels. By now it’s cliche to say Orton is better as a villain, but the same may go for Nakamura. They’ll be adversaries by SummerSlam, but it’s not hard imagining them as temporary tag team partners in SmackDown main events — With Orton reserving the right to hit RKO Nakamura as he pleases.

A triple threat for SummerSlam is an easy decision for WWE. All three of these Superstars are a priority and need to be kept relevant. With a Royal Rumble winner like Nakamura defending his title from two future WWE Hall of Famer’s the US Championship looks far more valuable than it did in 2016.

If we had to guess, this ends with Nakamura retaining in Brooklyn. Rumors ha his Extreme Rules victory to become US Champ was to make up for his four failed attempts at AJ Styles’ WWE Championship. While that seems like a good gesture, we have no way of knowing whether or not those were WWE’s intentions. Regardless, considering WWE is still interested in cultivating Nakamura’s character, with Hardy and Orton being far more established, he stands to gain the most from a SummerSlam victory.