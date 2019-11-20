Jim Cornette Resigns From NWA After Making Racist Joke on NWA Power

The latest episode of NWA Power, the National Wrestling Alliance’s weekly wrestling show on YouTube, had to be pulled down and edited after fans pointed out a racist joke made by commentator Jim Cornette during a match between NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch. Both Aldis and the NWA released initial statements apologizing for the incident, and on Wednesday morning the company announced via press release that Cornette had resigned from his position with the company. Cornette had worked on the show alongside Joe Galli since the brand initially launched back in October.

“Effective immediately: Jim Cornette has resigned from the National Wrestling Alliance. As an announcer on the November 19th edition of NWA Power, Jim made remarks during a singles match between Nick Aldis and Trevor Murdoch that were both offensive and do not meet the high standards of decency and good faith of the National Wrestling Alliance,” the release read.

Jim Cornette resigns from National Wrestling Alliance Statment from the @NWA – https://t.co/BmtARaXQUe — NWA (@nwa) November 20, 2019

“To ensure that such an error can never happen again, we’ve established new procedures of review for all NWA programming going forward,” it continued. “We sincerely regret our failure in this regard.”

Aldis was upset with the entire situation during his statement.

I’m sorry for the inappropriate remarks and am glad to see they have been promptly edited out. I hope this is the first and last time an episode of #NWAPowerrr is overshadowed by something like this. My two cents: pic.twitter.com/42Mo5jvauJ — What’s causin’ Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 20, 2019

Cornette did not release an apology regarding his joke. He did however promote that he’d make a statement regarding the situation on his podcast later this week.

“Morning everybody! Heard any good jokes lately?,” Cornette tweeted. “This coming Friday’s Jim Cornette Experience (wherever you find your favorite podcasts) is liable to be a good one if you like hearing stupid people told what they can do with their stupidity.”

Cornette made a name for himself in various southern promotions in the 1980s as the manager for the heel tag team The Midnight Express. After running his own promotion, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, in the early 1990s, Cornette worked both behind the scenes and on-camera for the WWF/E from 1993-2005. He’d then go on to work for various promotions, including TNA (Impact) Wrestling, Ring of Honor and MLW before taking on his role with the NWA.