Jim Ross On Whether Vince McMahon Will Ever Step Down

There are very few people in the wrestling industry who know Vince McMahon as well as Jim Ross. The former WWE play by play man also worked in the WWE offices in Stamford, CT as one of McMahon's right hand men for nearly 30 years. Speaking on his podcast, Grilling with JR, recently, Ross spoke about McMahon's worth ethic and whether or not he thinks he will ever step down as the WWE boss.

In particular, Ross spoke about how, in his opinion, McMahon still works like he is in his 20s which makes Ross worry about his former boss's health.

"He's not a spring chicken like the rest of us in that generation," Ross said. "We all have to face up to the fact that we're mortal and aging affects people differently. The thing about Vince at his age, he's still working like he's 25 years old, he doesn't stop. He only works in days ending in Y and he has no time limits, there's no requirements.

"You wonder sometimes how intense he is, as busy as he is, the responsibilities he has running a massive publicly traded company if it's getting to be too much. I don't know the answer to that question. I'm a lot more concerned about his health than him being able to run the company."

And when it comes to running that company, Ross doesn't see McMahon stepping down and retiring anytime soon.

"He will run the company until they bury him," Ross said. "I don't think he will ever sell the company. I don't think he'll ever slow down to any large degree, that's just not in his makeup. If he did, he would not be happy. I fully believe all people should strive to find their happy place and his happy place is working. It's always been that way.

"I think that's one of the things that's made the company so successful. Vince's unrelenting work ethic. Nobody in WWE has ever worked as hard as the owner. Nobody. He has no hobbies, he goes to the gym and he works. That's it. The only thing I'm concerned about is Vince's health. I wish him the best, he helped me a lot along the way no doubt, but you wonder sometimes are you doing what needs to be done or what you're forcing yourself to do? It's almost like an obsession with him to work."

Later in the program, Ross revealed that he sees the McMahons as the most important family in wrestling history.

"What Vince did with WWF and all the evolutions, it's hard not to rank the McMahons as the top family [in wrestling]," Ross said. "If you're just talking about talents, certainly the Harts, Funks, Briscoe's. There's some amazing families but if you look at what family had the most impact on wrestling, my vote would be for the McMahons. They changed the business, they elevated pay. Those other families I mentioned didn't have the impact on the business in total globally that the McMahons have created."

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcript.