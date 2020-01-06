Watch: Jon Moxley Brawls With Minoru Suzuki Before Returning to the US

Jon Moxley will be back in the United States in time for this week’s AEW Dynamite. But before the former WWE Champion hopped on a plane, he had one last piece of business to take care of for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley won two major matches during the Wrestle Kingdom 14 event this weekend, reclaiming his IWGP United States Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match on Friday, then retained his title against Juice Robinson the following night. However after the match Minoru Suzuki made his way down to the ring and brawled with Moxley, eventually knocking him out with a Gotch Piledriver.

Suzuki bragged about picking a fight with Mox and held the title over his head, seemingly indicating that they would be feuding over the title in the near future. Moxley outright confirmed that at the New Year’s Dash event on Sunday when he ran in after a tag match and planted Suzuki with a Death Rider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judging by the smile on his face throughout the brawl, it looks like Moxley is thrilled to be working with one of New Japan’s most violent heels.

The question of whether or not New Japan would form some sort of alliance with All Elite Wrestling began popping up heading into Wrestle Kingdom after Chris Jericho announced he’d give Hiroshi Tanahashi a shot at the AEW World Championship if he lost to him on Saturday. Jericho wound up winning, but kept pushing for the idea in his post-match press conference.

“Put aside all hurt feelings, put aside all the egos, put aside all of the issues and politics and concentrate on great wrestling matches and big business,” Jericho said. “I haven’t been doing this at the highest of levels for 29 years as what some people say the greatest of all time because I’m a stupid business man. I can see the amount of money that we could make together with AEW and New Japan, both here in Japan and in the United States, and Canada, and England, and Australia, and all around the world. So even though I beat Tanahashi tonight, I would be more than willing to wrestle him again, any time, and I’d be willing to give him an AEW title shot. And [Kazuchika] Okada. And [Tetsuya] Naito, and [Minoru] Suzuki, and [Kota] Ibushi, and [Will] Ospreay.”

This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature Moxley giving his answer to Jericho over whether or not he’ll join The Inner Circle.