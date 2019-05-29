Jon Moxley’s First AEW Match Officially Announced

AEW has announced the date and opponent for Jon Moxley’s first match with the promotion.

Late Tuesday evening, AEW announced via their social media pages that Moxley will take on Joey Janella at their next event, Fyter Fest, which occurs on Saturday, June 29th in Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets officially go on sale on Wednesday at Noon Eastern.

Moxley debuted at the conclusion of AEW’s first show ever, Double Or Nothing, this past Saturday night in Las Vegas. The man formally known as Dean Ambrose while apart of WWE attacked his former rival, Chris Jericho, following the main event of the show.

He then turned his sights to Kenny Omega, giving him a Dirty Deeds on top of the set of poker chips near the entrance ramp before throwing him off of it. Most figure that Ambrose’s first long-term feud in the company will be against Omega, so it’s interesting that he will be wrestling Janella in his first bout with the new brand.

Janella wrestled in the Casino Battle Royal during the pre-show of Double Or Nothing.

This will not be Moxley’s first match following his exit from WWE. New Japan Pro Wrestling has already announced that he will face IWGP U.S. Champion Juice Robinson at the June 5th Sumo Hall show, which is also the final night of this year’s Best of the Super Juniors Tournament.