Clues That Kenny Omega Could Be Signing With AEW This Week

As of midnight on February 1st, Kenny Omega officially became a free agent.

Any day now, we should finally know what the future includes for the former leader of the Bullet Club and IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Omega last wrestled on January 4th at WrestleKingdom, where he lost the IWGP title to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most are expecting Omega to sign with All Elite Wrestling and join up with his fellow Elite partners The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page, though that remains speculation until it actually happens. Reports have circulated that Omega already turned down a generous offer from WWE.

So the question remains, when will Omega actually put his name on the contract with AEW and an announcement be made? Some clues have pointed to this week, specifically February 7th when AEW holds their Double Or Nothing ticket announcement party.

The latest edition of the popular YouTube series Being The Elite (Episode 136) had some enticing possible clues. Toward the end of the episode, we saw Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks on the phone with a mystery person that was strongly hinted at being Omega. He said “dude I can’t believe people actually thought you were going to be there, unbelievable.” Seemingly a reference to people who wanted to see Omega as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

Jackson mentioned to the person on the phone that a phone was found (Omega lost his phone on a recent edition of the series). He confirmed that “we’re all set” and said “well see you soon.” At that point, the show cut to a red phone with a timer counting down. Based on when the episode was published, the timer seems to coincide with the Double Or Nothing party on Thursday in Las Vegas.

A press release sent out by AEW earlier concerning the party mentioned that the company would “reveal spectacular new signings, exciting new partnerships, ticket on-sale information and a surprise special guest” at the event.

Whether or not an Omega to AEW announcement is officially made this week or not, it’s a safe bet that it will be happening soon. As the company continues to build up hype toward a television deal announcement, one would think they would want Omega publicly on board soon.

For his part, Omega has said in recent interviews that he needed a hiatus from wrestling following his exit from New Japan Pro Wrestling. When he feels the time is right, an announcement will ultimately be made.