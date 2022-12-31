Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown

It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.

Zayn would start the match against Owens, and Zayn would get the better of the opening exchange with a clothesline to Owens. Owens went for a Stunner but Zayn blocked it, though he ended up eating a Senton from Owens. Zayn would bounce back and go for a suplex but Owens lifted him up and slammed him down on the top rope.

Owens started taunting Zayn and the crowd started chanting for Sami, and that's when Reigns put his hand up to tag in. Owens kept giving Zayn grief but he tagged Reigns in, and then the crowd started chanting 'we want Cena'. Owens and Reigns then started talking but the crowd chanted for Cena still.

Owens turned to look at Cena but then Reigns took advantage and clotheslined Owens. He then kept up the attack before going for a cover, but Owens kicked out. After the break, Owens was in the Bloodline's corner for a while, though he managed to knock over Zayn and crawl toward Cena. Cena kept reaching for Owens, but just as he was about to tag, Reigns went around the ring and slammed Cena into the barricade.

Owens would knock down Zayn again and get to his corner, but Cena was down from Reigns' attack on the outside. Owens hit Zayn with a Pop Up Powerbomb and went for the cover, but Reigns broke it up. The referee told him to leave so Reigns dragged Zayn to his corner and made the legal tag, and he was now in against a hurting Owens. Reigns went for the Superman Punch but missed, and Owens hit a big kick and followed it up with a Frog Splash into a cover though Reigns kicked out.

Owens went for another move but Reigns reversed it into a Superman Punch, and then he went for a Spear but landed shoulder-first into the opposite corner post. Cena was back up on the apron and called for Owens. Owens tagged Cena and he was against Zayn, hitting shoulder tackles and then slamming Zayn down to the mat. He hit Reigns with a You Can't See Me and rex him into the ring so he could hit him with a huge slam.

Owens tagged in and they hit a double Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena then lifted Reigns and hit an Attitude Adjustment and Owens hit Zayn with a Stunner, and he was able to pin Zayn for the win. Owens looked like he got hit in the eye at one point, which is probably why Cena had to yell help with directions when he was crawling toward him. Hopefully, Owens is okay.

