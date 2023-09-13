Major Superstar Reportedly Removed from WWE Roster

It appears that a major WWE Superstar has been removed from WWE's internal roster, and if true, it could be the first step towards signing with the competition. According to PWInsider, Adam 'Edge' Copeland has been removed from WWE's internal roster, though he is still listed on the roster on WWE's official website. Internally the report says he is no longer listed as active, and according to the post, there is a belief in certain circles that Edge could be headed to AEW. We'll have to wait and see if that's the case, but if he does show up in AEW, you can expect the crowd to absolutely lose it when he finally shows up.

Edge's most recent match on SmackDown was certainly treated as if it was his last for the foreseeable future. The entire episode was themed as a celebration of Edge, and he wrestled Sheamus to close out that chapter. From his reactions to the one from the crowd' you got a sense that this was some sort of goodbye, and if he does head to AEW, it likely is for a while.