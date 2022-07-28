Matt Cardona Reveals Update on Surgery Recovery

Matt Cardona had to have surgery due to a torn bicep he suffered at GCW Downward Spiral, which was back in May, and thankfully there's some good news on the recovery front. Cardona previously said that he was told by doctors he would likely be out of action for five to six months, and during a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Cardona said he won't return to the ring until he is at 100%, though if he absolutely had to jump into the ring right now, he could. That said, he also revealed that while he's not 100% yet, he is almost there, so a return doesn't seem too far out.

"I will not get back in the ring unless I'm 100%. Right now, if there was something going down with Ric Flair's last match and they said, 'Hey Matt, the card got shuffled, we need you to wrestle Ric Flair.' Alright, I'd boot those boots on. I'd put that baby oil on and wrestle, but I'm not risking it for anything less than that until I'm 100%," he said. "We're getting there, I'm almost 100%, but I'm not there yet," Cardona said.

Cardona was on a fantastic run before the injury, and he admitted that there was a time between when he learned of the injury and surgery itself that he wondered if he should get the surgery, but multiple doctors suggested it, and now he's focused on just getting better and getting back in the ring.

"From the injury until I got the surgery. Once you get the surgery, it's like, 'Alright, let's go. Let's heal. Let's rehab. Let's fucking do this.' That week in between, knowing I would have to relinquish all of my titles that I had collected over the past year, knowing that I'm in the height of my career. Most people, when they leave WWE, they get on that elevator going down. I was going up, baby. Reinventing myself, having fun, creatively fulfilled, making the most money ever. I was just hitting it everywhere. It was great. Wrestling every weekend, doing the podcast, winning titles, making money, making towns," Cardona said.

"For that all to go away over this unsafe worker Blake Christian, it was a little disappointing. It was the uncertainty. How long is this going to take? The doctors say five to six months, I want to be back in three, but what's it really going to be? Also, do I want to get this surgery? Can I wrestle and fight through this? There was an NWA pay-per-view named after me and now I can't wrestle on it. There were a lot of things on my mind, but I talked to enough doctors, they all suggested the surgery. Once I got the surgery, no more feeling bad, just getting better," Cardona said.

Cardona hopes to be back for The Wrestling Showcase in September, and he currently has a match against Tantanka scheduled for the event. Hopefully, he can just pick up right where he left off.

