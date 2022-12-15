Matt Cardona Would "Love" At Least One More WWE Run

Compared to his WWE run, Matt Cardona is unrecognizable. The former Zack Ryder was released from WWE in Spring 2020 and has not looked back once. Cardona has taken over the independent circuit, collecting championships at a number of promotions across the country while also making a name for himself in GCW and Impact Wrestling. All these accolades and mainstream attention was enough to get Cardona the No.13 position on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 500 List, the highest rank he's had in his entire career. Similar to how Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre rebuilt themselves on the indies en route to a WWE return, many have questioned if Cardona intends to follow a similar path.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Cardona noted that there are a number of WWE-related goals he still has on his bucket list.

"One goal that I've been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That's not a lie," Cardona said. "When I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn't like, oh, what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE? You can't think like that. I certainly can't. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again, or I never want to have a WrestleMania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one. So not saying, you know there's this, this plan to go back as soon as possible, but before I hang up the boots, I'd love to go back at least one time."

When asked if he had spoken with any powers that be to set those goals in motion, Cardona remained tight-lipped.

"Listen, I appreciate you asking me this, but here's the truth. If I were to go back, I wouldn't reveal it here, and if I wasn't going back, I wouldn't reveal it here because I want people talking," Cardona said. "The more people are talking about Matt Cardona, the better for me. I'm the internet champion, then now, and forever. So let them talk."

Cardona has teased a WWE return on social media for months now, following reports that his wife, wrestler Chelsea Green, was set to go back to the company. It's unclear whether Green has inked a new WWE deal or not, but she remains on the independent circuit at this time.