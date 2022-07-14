MLW and Hot Topic Reveal Merchandise Partnership (Exclusive)

We've got some big news for fans of Major League Wrestling, as MLW just revealed a brand new licensing partnership with Hot Topic. Hot Topic will have the licensing rights to MLW and its talented roster of fights, delivering fans merchandise, fashion apparel, and accessories, and best part is that it launches today. Over 80 different shirts, hoodies, and tank tops will be available at launch, featuring wrestlers like World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Taya Valkyrie, Davey Richards, and Microman. You can check out the entire collection right here.

"This partnership with Hot Topic is another step in continuing to align ourselves with the hottest brands and platforms," said Court Bauer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MLW. "We look forward to bringing merchandise inspired by our diverse and popular fighters to Hot Topic and it kicks off today."

(Photo: MLW/Hot Topic)

Other offerings include designs based on Battle Riot IV, the Von Erichs, Gangrel, King Muertes, Contra Unit, and MLW itself. Shirts retail for around $26.90 while sweatshirts run $38.90 and Hoodies run $44.90. All of the offerings at launch can be found here.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on YouTube, FITE.tv, beIN Sports, Sky TV in the United Kingdom and in over 20 countries and counting.

Hot Topic, Inc. is the leading omni-channel merchandise destination for entertainment and music fans comprised of three unique brands: Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe. Known for its celebration of individuality, the portfolio of brands offer licensed apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more, that appeal to a diverse global audience. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the company operates a digital commerce platform as well as 800 Hot Topic and BoxLunch stores that serve as a source for community, discovery and inspiration. For more information, visit hottopic.com, boxlunch.com and heruniverse.com.

