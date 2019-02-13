Kofi Kingston Added To WWE’s Elimination Chamber Championship Match

Mustafa Ali is officially out of this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, but Ali’s loss is one other superstar’s opportunity.

It was noted during Tuesday’s SmackDown broadcast that Ali was injured and would be unable to compete in the match this Sunday. Though WWE didn’t reveal exactly what the injury was, it’s been reported that Ali suffered a concussion at the WWE live event in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on Sunday. In that match, Ali was teaming with Tye Dillinger in a tag team match where the two emerged victorious over Samoa Joe and Shelton Benjamin.

Ali filmed a video announcing his removal from the match that show was shown during SmackDown.

Unfortunately, some injuries I picked up over the last few months caught up to me. @WWE will not medically clear me to compete in this Sunday’s #EliminationChamber Match. My apologies to anyone I let down. pic.twitter.com/fmT4BrTA5D — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) February 13, 2019

WWE later revealed during SmackDown that it would be Kofi Kingston replacing Ali in the match. Earlier in the show, it was made clear that one of the members of The New Day would be Ali’s replacement. Then, the second hour of the show featured a Gauntlet Match for the opportunity to emerge last into the Chamber match on Sunday.

With the Gauntlet Match involving all of the members of the Elimination Chamber match, The New Day had to make their decision and it was Kingston that emerged as the contestant following some teases by all three members. He started out the Gauntlet match wrestling Daniel Bryan and the four other members of the Elimination Chamber match eventually joined.

Kingston ended up taking out Bryan, then Jeff Hardy, and then Samoa Joe emerged as the fourth entrant in the Gauntlet Match. Surprisingly, Kingston also topped Joe. Styles was next out as an exhausted Kingston fought on over 50 minutes after entering the match. Styles tried to plead with him that he had done enough but Kingston got in his face and screamed at him for suggesting he should stop.

Kingston eventually lost to Styles. Styles then faced the final entrant, Randy Orton, and lost immediately when Orton hit an RKO out of nowhere by approaching the ring through the crowd where Styles didn’t see him.

Randy Orton will enter the Elimination Chamber match in the final position on Sunday evening.