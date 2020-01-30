MVP Says His WWE Raw Match With Rey Mysterio Was His Last

Montel Vontavious Porter (aka MVP) made his surprise return to the WWE on Sunday night as part of the 30-Man Royal Rumble. And while the former United States Champion made a second appearance on Monday Night Raw the following night, WWE fans shouldn’t expect to see him wrestle on a WWE show again. Porter (real name Hassan Assad) confirmed via Instagram on Wednesday that his singles match against Rey Mysterio would be his last for Vince McMahon’s company. He originally worked for WWE from 2005-2010, then went on to have stints in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, MLW and Ring of Honor.

“One for the history books,” Porter said. “My FINAL WWE match took place on Monday Night RAW against my close friend and legend @619iamlucha A great way to close out that chapter. The end of my career looms larger every month. It’s been one HELL of a ride! I’m not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon. Thank you @wwe and the #wweuniverse for all the love!!! What an amazing week I’ve had.”

The Men’s Royal Rumble match turned out to be one of the most eventful in years. Brock Lesnar opened the match at No. 1 and tied the record for most eliminations (13) before getting dumped out by Drew McIntyre, the eventual winner. The bout also saw the return of Edge at No. 21. Reports quickly came out that he had signed a new three-year deal to wrestle part-time for the company, and the following night he kicked off a feud with Randy Orton when “The Viper” nailed him with a Con-Chair-To.

Elsewhere on Raw, reigning United States Champion Andrade was written off television after Humberto Carrillo nailed him with a Hammerlock DDT on exposed concrete. The following morning WWE released a statement confirming he had been suspended for 30 days due to a WWE Wellness Policy violation.