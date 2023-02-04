Natalya Secures Spot in WWE's Women's Elimination Chamber Match on SmackDown

Elimination Chamber is right around the corner, and tonight's WWE SmackDown featured an Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match to secure one spot in the match. Natalya, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega were battling for that next spot, and at several points, it looked like Baszler would get the win. At one point she locked Vega in a Kirifuda Clutch and she appeared to be fading, but Natalya broke it up. She escaped the finisher and then took locked Vega in the Sharpshooter, and once she tapped Natalya secured her spot in the match.

The bell and everyone charged forward, but almost everyone ganged up on Baszler early. Shotzi and Natalya were alone for a minute but Vega pulled Shotzi out and threw her into the LED screen. Vega and Natalya went at it and Vega rolled her up but Natalya kicked out. Natalya kicked out of the pin as Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan watched from backstage.

Vega hit a huge move that flipped Natalya over into a pin but Baszler returned to break it up. Then she hit a backbreaker on Shotzi, and followed it up with an attack on Shotzi's wrist. That was broken up by Natalya, though she got kicked in the chest. Baszler knocked down Vega and then hit the knee on Natalya's face into a pin, but she kicked out.

When we came back from break, Shotzi was attacking Baszler, and Baszler tried to go for the wrist again but she was countered and rolled up, though she evaded the pin. Shotzi then hit big kicks and collided with Baszler's back, and followed it up with a dive through the ropes into Baszler on the outside.

Vega went up top and hit a Moonsault that knocked down both Baszler and Shotzi on the outside, though Natalya came down and threw Vega to the side and rolled Shotzi in the ring. She tried for the Sharpshooter but Vega broke it up and hit the Bulldog.

Shotzi then hit a mean German Suplex on Vega, though Baszler hit one on Shotzi next. Baszler locked in a submission on Vega, and she was fading, but Natalya attacked and Baszler let it go and attacked her. Natalya escaped it and threw Baszler out of the ring. She then went after Vega and locked in the Sharpshooter, and this time she got it, as Vega tapped out.

Natalya secured her spot in the match, and now it will consist of Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Natalya. The final spot in the match will be decided on next week's Monday Night Raw in a Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match, which will include Candice LeRae, Michin, Carmella, and Piper Niven.

