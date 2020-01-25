Four New WWE Royal Rumble Participants Confirmed During SmackDown

After previously having just five participants confirmed for the women’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday, WWE announced four new names for the match during SmackDown on Friday night.

Just like their men’s match counterpart, the women’s Royal Rumble winner will go on to receive a shot at a women’s championship at WrestleMania 36. 30 different women will vie for that opportunity on Sunday night.

Carmella, Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose are the latest women announced for the Royal Rumble, joining the previously announced Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, and Natalya. This leaves 21 participants yet to be determined.

The updated card for the Royal Rumble this Sunday is as follows: