Four New WWE Royal Rumble Participants Confirmed During SmackDown

After previously having just five participants confirmed for the women’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday, WWE announced four new names for the match during SmackDown on Friday night.
Just like their men’s match counterpart, the women’s Royal Rumble winner will go on to receive a shot at a women’s championship at WrestleMania 36. 30 different women will vie for that opportunity on Sunday night.
Carmella, Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose are the latest women announced for the Royal Rumble, joining the previously announced Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, and Natalya. This leaves 21 participants yet to be determined.
The updated card for the Royal Rumble this Sunday is as follows:
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Confirmed According to WWE: Brock Lesnar (entering #1), Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and 5 More Participants
— Winner Receives a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 36
- Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Confirmed According to WWE: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Dana Brooke, Carmella, and 21 More Participants
— Winner Receives a Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 36
- WWE Universal Championship – Strap Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- Falls Count Anywhere Match
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
- Sheamus vs. Shorty G
- WWE U.S. Championship Match
Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo