NXT Reveals Return of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

2019 has been a big year for NXT, especially after that star turn at WWE Survivor Series, but 2020 is shaping up to be an even bigger year, and tonight NXT announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The tournament has been a fantastic launching pad for several stars, and it will be returning in 2020. Even better is the fact that we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out the teams, as those will be announced on the New Year’s Edition of NXT.

Not a bad way to start 2020, and we can’t wait to see who will step up and take the tournament by storm.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

The #DustyClassic RETURNS in 2020! 🖤💛 The teams will be announced on the New Year’s Day edition of #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/VpSLwgHQxx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 19, 2019

You won’t want to miss a second of NXT action tonight, as the NXT Championship Match between Adam Cole and Finn Bálor will kick off the show at 8/7 C and will be presented commercial-free. Plus, Rhea Ripley looks to end Shayna Baszler’s reign of terror and capture the NXT Women’s Championship. Who will leave Full Sail University with NXT’s top titles? Find out tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The full card can be found below.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Finn Balor

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs Rhea Ripley

